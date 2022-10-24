Man arrested for abuse of minors while working as a youth pastor, teacher

BALITMORE COUNTY — Detectives have arrested 59-year-old Thomas Brackett for abusing minors while working as a teacher and youth pastor from 1984-1985.

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

The arrest comes after allegations surfaced that Brackett abused at least two children while working in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Crimes Against Children detectives began their investigation earlier this year once they were notified.

Brackett faces multiple charges of sexual abuse and sexual assault, he is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center in South Carolina pending extradition.

Police are searching for any additional victims that may have been in contact with Brackett. If you or someone you know was victimized by Thomas Brackett, please contact Baltimore County’s Crimes Against Children Unit, at 410-887-7720.