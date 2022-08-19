Man arrested after robbing 7/11 store for the fourth time

GLEN BURNIE — A man has been arrested for robbing a 7/11 on four separate occasions beginning in June.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, on August 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery that just occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 1250 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

Officers learned that the suspect described as a black male, wearing all dark clothing, and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun entered the store. The suspect jumped over the counter, where the store employee was working, and demanded currency from the register.

The employee complied and gave the suspect cash from the register.

The suspect has been identified as 26 year-old Dejuante Sheppard of Glen Burnie, MD

Due to previous robberies at the same location, and based on information gathered at the scene, officers believed that the suspect was potentially the same person responsible for the prior robberies.

Investigative information led officers to the 400 block of Starwood Drive in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject matching the description of the suspect.

Officers were able to make contact with Sheppard and were able to subsequently positively identify him as the suspect.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Sheppard's residence and were able to gather evidence linking him to several armed robberies in Glen Burnie.

Sheppard was arrested and charged accordingly for the aforementioned case as well as for the following previous cases:

June 22, 2022, 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway, 22-721967

July 3, 2022, 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway, 22-723365

July 13, 2022, 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway, 22-724517

July 17, 2022, 7-Eleven, 7600 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, 22-725083

August 16, 2022, 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway, 22-728651