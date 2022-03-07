Watch
Man arrested after father killed in stabbing in Montgomery County

Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 15:19:11-05

BETHESDA, Md. — A man was arrested following a stabbing that killed his father Sunday in Montgomery County.

Police say 20-year-old Elysee Koyangbo, from Bethesda, has been charged in the death of 46-year-old David Beasley.

Koyangbo has been charged with first-degree murder.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Lamberth Road in Bethesda.

Beasley was found inside the home with apparent stab wounds to his body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said witnesses told them Koyangbo stabbed his father.

