Man already in jail charged in 2020 Annapolis homicide

ANNAPOLIS — A man was arrested nearly two years after a deadly shooting in Annapolis.

On June 3, 18-year-old Jaden Kemeatrius Crowner was served an arrest warrant. Crowner was already in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Crowner is charged in the July 11, 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe.

Crowner has been charged with first-degree murder.

"I'd like to thank Detective Nancy Moore and all the officers and investigators who assisted the investigation of Mr. Elangwe's tragic murder," said Chief Edward C. Jackson. "Their hard work exemplifies the commitment we have to ongoing homicide investigations."