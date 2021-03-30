Menu

Man allegedly murdered victim, buried body in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have charged a Randallstown man for the murder of a man whose body was found buried in the woods of Columbia last year.

On October 20, officers received a tip about a body in a wooded area near the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane.

That's where the remains of 34-year-old Nahun Delgado-Sanchez were discovered in a shallow grave. A Medical Examiner found that Sanchez had suffered "sharp force injuries."

Turns out the victim's body had been there about a month. He hadn't been seen during that entire period of time but was never reported missing.

Marino Sanchez-Galdamez, 23, was identified as the suspect after investigators pursued several leads in the case.

Although police have found no official motive, the suspect is believed to have known and targeted the victim.

Sanchez-Galdamez is currently being held without bail on first degree murder charges.

