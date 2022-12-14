Man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of oil grease in Southern Maryland

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A Montgomery County man is charged with stealing used oil grease from restaurants in southern Maryland - estimated to be worth about $3,000.

Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring, told deputies in St. Mary's County that he broke into Dumpsters in Lexington Park and used a hose to siphon grease into a 330-gallon container in his vehicle. He had two such containers in his vehicle.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Hamsel Peralta



Peralta was taking used oil grease from Valley Protein and Pizza Boli's, and was trying to break into a Dumpster behind Golden Chicken restaurant when he was caught by deputies, according to a press release.

The two tanks in his vehicle are estimated to be worth $3,000 after sale, said the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Silver Spring Man Arrested for Stealing Grease

Peralta is charged with multiple counts of theft, as well as vandalism.

