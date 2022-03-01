Man accused of stabbing T-Mobile employee to death at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Rockville man is accused of stabbing a T-Mobile employee to death last Monday at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Police arrested 25-year-old Trenton Flowers-Jackson on February 26, charging him with first degree murder.

He allegedly walked into the T-Mobile store in the mall and immediately went after 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado, stabbing him multiple times.

Police say the two knew each other, but revealed no potential motive.

Maldonado tried escaping the attack but ended up collapsing near the mall food court and dying.

Jackson is currently being held without bail.