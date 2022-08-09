Watch Now
Man accused of spray painting anti-Semitic, politically motivated graffiti on Pikesville mailboxes

Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 09, 2022
PIKESVILLE, Md. — An arrest has been made in connection to anti-Semitic graffiti that was plastered on residential mailboxes in Pikesville last week.

Baltimore County Police announced Tuesday that charges have been filed against 31-year-old Benjamin Katz.

The graffiti was discovered August 4 in a neighborhood along the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue.

It resembled a large swastika, with 'Cox' spray painted above.

Dan Cox had won the Republican Gubernatorial Primary Election, just weeks prior.

Although police didn't believe bias was involved initially, they have now determined the vandalism to be politically motivated.

The incident followed half-a-dozen other recent destruction of property reports in the same area.

Katz has since been released on his own recognizance, and is currently awaiting trial.

