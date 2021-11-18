Man accused of shooting woman and leaving her dead inside burning car

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have identified a suspect accused of shooting a woman and leaving her to die in a burning vehicle.

It was October 24 when officers arrived in the 4900 block of North Franklintown Road, to find firefighters putting out flames coming from a car that had been set ablaze.

Inside that vehicle was thee body of 39 year-old Leandrea Maria Sampson. She had been shot.

On Thursday police announced Jamaine Joseph Jeter, 39, as the man responsible.

He's reportedly still on the loose, and police need help finding him.

Right now there is no word on a motive, or what if any connection Sampson and Joseph had.