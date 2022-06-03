Man accused of pointing handgun at another driver, running away following crash in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Police are looking for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a crash in Harford County Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to a two-car crash near the 2400 block of Cresswell Road in Bel Air.

Police said one of the drivers pointed a handgun at the other driver and ran away.

Two nearby private schools were temporarily placed on lockdown, and once school was dismissed, officers stayed near the schools to make sure students were released safely.

Troopers, Harford County Sheriff’s deputies, along with a Maryland State Police helicopter, searched for the man in question.

The person with the gun was described as Black male who was last seen wearing cargo shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.

