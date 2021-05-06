Man accused of fatal triple shooting outside PG County fire department

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George’s County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man in connection to a triple murder last month.

Sayyid Hayat is accused of fatally shooting Angela Thompson, 55, Louie Woodson, 54 and Keith Lee, 53 on April 3.

A police officer on patrol in Capitol Heights found the victims shot inside a vehicle on the parking lot of a county fire department.

Prosecutors say Hayat was seen exiting the vehicle with a handgun.

“My heart is heavy for the three families of the victims in this case. This is a horrible tragedy. As state’s attorney, I want the public to know that my office will diligently pursue this case and seek justice for all involved,” State’s Attorney Braveboy said.

If convicted on all charges, Hayat faces the possibility of life in prison.