Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of fatal triple shooting outside PG County fire department

items.[0].image.alt
file
Jail
Posted at 9:48 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 09:48:29-04

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George’s County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man in connection to a triple murder last month.

Sayyid Hayat is accused of fatally shooting Angela Thompson, 55, Louie Woodson, 54 and Keith Lee, 53 on April 3.

A police officer on patrol in Capitol Heights found the victims shot inside a vehicle on the parking lot of a county fire department.

Prosecutors say Hayat was seen exiting the vehicle with a handgun.

“My heart is heavy for the three families of the victims in this case. This is a horrible tragedy. As state’s attorney, I want the public to know that my office will diligently pursue this case and seek justice for all involved,” State’s Attorney Braveboy said.

If convicted on all charges, Hayat faces the possibility of life in prison.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020