Man accused of discharging fire extinguisher inside Hagerstown mall movie theater

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A 29-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he discharged a fire extinguisher inside a Hagerstown movie theater last week.

It happened last Tuesday, at the Regal Valley Mall theater during a screening of Disney's Jungle Cruise.

A manager was doing a routine check of the theater, when they came across a man in the front row who was surrounded by a white cloud of dust which had spread throughout the theater.

When approached by the manager, the man grabbed his book bag and ran off.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies and investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office searched the area and located Neiman Marcus Branch, in possession of several movie posters that had been stolen from the theater.

Officials determined Branch was the same person who had just run away from the theater.

He was later arrested and charged with second degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and theft. Branch is currently out on a $2,500 bond.

The theater sustained about $5,000 in damage and had to close two days for cleanup.