Man accused of biting officer who tired escorting him out of Maryland Live Casino

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 2:11 PM, Oct 04, 2021
HANOVER, Md. — A Baltimore man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer Sunday night at Maryland Live Casino.

Anne Arundel County Police say 35-year-old Keenen Aaron Douglas Sparrow bit one of their officers as they were trying to get him into a patrol car.

Officers were initially called to the location because Sparrow had reportedly been intoxicated and acting disorderly.

At first police were going to let Sparrow leave the property, but while walking away he began damaging casino property.

That's when he was taken into custody.

The officer suffered suffered a minor laceration to the arm that was treated at the hospital.

Sparrow was not injured.

