Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore

Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 22, 2022
PRESTON, Md. — One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.

It happened at about 7:42 a.m., on Dover Bridge Road in Preston.

A male victim had second-degree and third-degree burns to his hands and feet, reported the Maryland State Fire Marshal. He was flown by Medevac helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The fire caused about $270,000 in damage to the house. About 30 firefighters spent three hours working to control the fire, which was discovered by a passerby.

The cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. 

