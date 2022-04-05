Making the pitch: Teens in SW Baltimore participate in their own Shark Tank

BALTIMORE — Armed with their business plans, nine teens made their pitches Monday to a group of judges asking for “investments” in their budding businesses.

Among them was 18-year-old Dion Dorsey.

Standing before the judges, he told them about his vending machine business Black Dash.

“I understand most of you sharks are entrepreneurs,” said Dorsey. “I’m willing to hear what you guys have to say to help great my business to be better.

Putting himself on the line, he told them about his plans to include other entrepreneurs.

“It’s all about connection,” Dorsey said. “I would like to have their products in my machines in the future. That’s what makes my plan different.

All the teens pitching to the sharks Monday have one major thing in common. They’ve volunteered for The Food Project in Southwest Baltimore.

The organization brings culinary skills, job opportunities, sustainable food sources and mentorship to youth in the area

Monday, the non-profit gave them a forum to help bring the teens’ business dreams to life.

“Some of these teens have 1-to-2-year business plans,” said CEO of The Food Project, Michelle Suazo. “Donations would help further their plans, whether it’s education, or supplies. We’re also looking into mentorships and internships for the kids.”

As judges listened to the pitches, they also had the opportunity to ask questions about their business development.

Judges included real estate brokers, non-profit leaders, small business owners and more.

Each judge had the ability to “invest” anywhere from $500 to $1500 to the business model with the most merit.

Dion told WMAR 2 News while the money is great, business advice and mentorship is the most valuable.

Anything they can offer up, I’m willing to listen,” he said. “I’m hoping to have at least 200 to start off the first 10 years.

For more information on The Food Project or to get in touch with the entrepreneur's click here.