Making the Bay feel like the islands

Owen David made a wish. He wanted to take a yacht and cruise the Caribbean but the pandemic sank his dream.

Mike Hatcher however, proved to be his genie.

The owner of Pasadena Yacht Yard found out that Owen was fighting cancer, so at Christmas time he raised money during the lighted boat show.

The winning boat steered by Brian Hagan and crew gave their winnings back to start the dream.

On Wednesday, Owen climbed on board a vessel with his friends and mom and took a trip on the Chesapeake.

It was Owen’s 15th birthday yesterday but today was his greatest day. No needles, no drawing blood on the horizon. Just a day to relax. A dream come true for Owen.