Making sure America is well-dressed in women's history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the first time in her history, Jane Abraham is running a store with one of her twin daughters. Not only is she making personal history selling real nice clothes, but she is making sure America is well-dressed in its history about women.

Holding up a pair of Crinkle Joggers, Jane Abraham owns the Scout and Molly’s at the Annapolis Towne Center. She owns it with her daughter Betsy.

“We want our customers to feel like they are shopping in their best friends closet,” said Abraham.

But Jane is about to go from the dressing room to the history room.

“Frankly, we were asked does the country need a history museum…do we? We do!," she said.

This non-profit guru, married to a former Senator was hand-picked to lead the charge to build a women’s history museum.

Congress has signed off on it, money is being raised and in about a decade doors will open on The Mall in D.C. teaching us about the history of women in America.

Jane will join the likes of tennis icon, Billie Jean King, Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter and fashionista Tory Burch. The ladies will get this museum off the ground and in the ground for America to learn.