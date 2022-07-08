BALTIMORE — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 89 fugitives in the Baltimore area last month, as part of a nationwide fugitive apprehension initiative that targeted 10 high-crime cities.

The results of "Operation North Star" were announced this morning. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison were on hand for the press conference.

U.S. Marshal Johnny L. Hughes said in a statement:

Working with our municipal, state, and federal partners and community leaders, we have arrested many violent criminals and repeat offenders during this initiative thereby making it safer for the people of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland.

The nationwide initiative, which lasted 30 days, arrested a total of 1,501 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders and self-identified gang members in 10 cities with high numbers of homicides and shootings - Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

In Baltimore, the arrests included nine people wanted for homicide, as well as 20 for attempted murder, 10 for gun charges, 32 for aggravated assault, 7 for robbery, 4 for drug charges, 3 for carjackings, 3 for sex offenses, and one for home invasion.

Investigators seized 15 guns and more than 2 pounds of illegal drugs, said the U.S. Marshals Service.

The residents arrested by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force include 28-year-old Robert Bakersville, whose home showed evidence of building a "ghost gun" on June 16.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said about the nationwide initiative:

The Justice Department is committed to doing everything we can to protect our communities from violent crime and end the plague of gun violence.

Law enforcement agencies in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Baltimore and Cecil counties took part in Operation North Star, along with state agencies.

