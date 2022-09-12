Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic grants treehouse wish for a 6-year-old cancer fighter

GLEN ARM, Md. — One little girl's dream came true with the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation and some very skilled carpenters.

Six-year-old Kalli spent the last two years in treatment for leukemia and when make a wish asked her what she wanted, she wished for a treehouse so she could have a space to play and experience the childhood joys she missed while in treatment.

Her parents say she couldn't contain her excitement.

"She knew this was coming, she couldn't wait to get out here. When they started building the treehouse and all the wood arrived, before she knew it was being built so they were going crazy cause they knew what that wood meant, that the tree house was going to be started, " her father said.

Kalli wanted the treehouse so her and her sisters could all play together, specifically with bunk beds and sleep overs.

Before her wish celebration, she "Rang the Bell" at Johns Hopkins hospital signifying the end of her long treatment.