BALTIMORE — How cute! Maisie, the 11-month-old chimp went for her first time exploring the outdoor chimp habitat!

Maisie was a bit nervous at first, but ended up doing lots of exploring and climbing!

Maisie's mother would not care for her and she was brought to The Maryland Zoo in September 2020 to be hand-reared before being integrated into the Maryland Zoo chimpanzee troop.

She will turn 1 on August 28.