Mailbox bandits target businesses in Harford County

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Police want to know the real identity of the man pictured conducting business at an automated teller machine at a bank in Essex.

Business tied to a company check stolen from the mailbox of a welding outfit in Edgewood back in June for $4900.

“The victim reported that through his bank, he was able to determine that the check was cashed in the Baltimore County area approximately three weeks prior to the reporting of the theft,” said Major Donald Gividen of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

About a week after the initial theft, police say that it appears that the same suspect came further down Pulaski Highway a couple of miles and tried to steal checks out of other mailboxes from other businesses.

Brian Trees, the owner of National Budget Muffler, says thieves made off with a check he had written to pay the utility bill for a thousand dollars, but a bank teller refused to honor it when someone tried to cash it.

“I fight that risk every day when we’re in business, I swear. Somebody trying to take money from us,” said Trees.

“But now it’s your mailbox along Pulaski Highway?” we asked.

“Now, it’s the mailbox. That’s exactly right. They’re stealing out of the mailbox,” he replied.

Whether the man who appears in the picture actually took the checks or is simply a co-consirator when it comes to cashing them, his identity could help police solve a number of similar cases.

You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.