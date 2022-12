DELMAR, Md. — A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.

Paramedics were called for reports of a person trapped inside the overturned truck.

It happened at Rum Ridge Road and Melson Road, said the Delmar Fire Department on Facebook.

Crews were able to rescue the driver from the mail truck in fewer than 10 minutes, and the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.