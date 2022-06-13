Mail-in ballots for Primary Election set to start arriving this week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) announced that 2022 Primary Election ballot packets will begin arriving at homes this week.

288 ballot drop boxes have already been delivered and installed in jurisdictions throughout Maryland.

Registered voters who requested mail-in ballots will receive the first round of mail-in-ballot packets.

Around 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms have been sent to newly registered Republicans and Democrats.

Voters must request a mail-in ballot here and the deadline for this request is July 12, 2022.

Those who prefer to cast their ballots in person may do so during eight days of early voting or on July 19.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Primary Election is Tuesday, June 28.