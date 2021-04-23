Watch
Magic at Flagship Cinemas in Eastpoint

Posted at 11:31 PM, Apr 22, 2021
EASTPOINT, Md. — Just when you think you've lost your magic during this pandemic, poof! The magic is back at the Flagship Cinemas in Eastpoint.

The legend of Bill Gross, using his 10 flickering fingers to turn a dollar into a Benjamin. Talk about a stimulus! No stockbroker you know could do this. How bout this magic? Turning our old movie house into a magic house that'll knock your block off.

Its called the FPX Theatre and it will lure you into Eastpoint. Sure the movies play on the other side, but you walk thru this door which salutes great magic men like Denny Haney, Phil Thomas, Milbourne Christopher.

The crowd may have disappeared during COVID, but lift the hat and find a crowd starving for entertainment. Come Saturday they'll keep their distance and watch top magicians dazzle you all night long.

Gross will perform Saturday night and then at 8, the April Foolers who've starred with Penn and Teller take the stage. The FPX Theatre is right there off Eastern Ave.

For more information to go fpxevents.com.

