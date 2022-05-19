Watch
Made in Baltimore online store up and running

Kirsten Dize
<p>The Baltimore City skyline seen from Highlandtown. (Photo by Kirsten Dize/ WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 6:05 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 06:05:32-04

BALTIMORE — There's a new online store featuring products made by people here in our area.

It's called 'Made in Baltimore.'

It features a variety of products like clothing, jewerly, artwork and bath products.

The store is created by more than three dozen makers, and is broken up into different categories. It includes brands and makers that are black-owned, women-owned and lgbtq-owned.

The executive director of Made in Baltimore says you can expect the products on the website to change seasonally.

