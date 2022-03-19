MacArthur student claims victory at Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Sélah Sutton of MacArthur Middle School claims victory at the 34th annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee on Saturday, defeating 24 other champion spellers.

In the 11th round, Sélah won the title by correctly spelling the word "annihilate." Cassandra White of Severn River Middle School came in third and Jackson Olexy of Crofton Middle School came in second.

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of Secondary Reading, English, and Integrated Literacy hosts the county bee each year, which is held in person this year.

Sutton will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May 2022, representing Anne Arundel County.