Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MacArthur student claims victory at Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee

Sélah Sutton advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee in May
Spelling-Bee-Champion- Sélah Sutton
Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Spelling Bee Champion Sélah Sutton<br/>
Spelling-Bee-Champion- Sélah Sutton
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 16:13:36-04

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Sélah Sutton of MacArthur Middle School claims victory at the 34th annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee on Saturday, defeating 24 other champion spellers.

In the 11th round, Sélah won the title by correctly spelling the word "annihilate." Cassandra White of Severn River Middle School came in third and Jackson Olexy of Crofton Middle School came in second.

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of Secondary Reading, English, and Integrated Literacy hosts the county bee each year, which is held in person this year.

Sutton will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May 2022, representing Anne Arundel County.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019