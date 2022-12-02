Lyft teams up with MDOT MVA to give Marylanders free rideshare credits

MARYLAND — You can get a free $5 ride-share credit from Lyft this holiday season.

It's part of MDOT-MVA's campaign to keep people safe on the roads.

Anyone in Maryland can get one, $5 credit each weekend between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the following days:

Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4

Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11

Thursday, December 15 through Sunday, December 18

Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25

Thursday, December 29 through Sunday, January 1.

All you have to do to redeem the credit is open the Lyft app, choose 'payment' from the menu, click on 'lyft pass' and add the code specific to the weekend.

You can find the codes for the lyft passes right here.