Lunar Night Cultural Festival at West Shore Park this weekend

BALTIMORE — The Lunar New Year starts this weekend.
If you're looking for a family-friendly event to celebrate, there's a festival kicking off at West Shore Park.
There will be live performances, over 30 folktale artists, and of course good food.
The first day of the festival is Saturday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday 12- 8 p.m. Parking is available at these locations:
- Harbor Court Garage, 30 E Lee St.
- 401 S Charles St.
- Sheraton Inner Harbor, 100 W Conway St.
- 11 E Lee St.
- Gallery Garage, 101 S Calvert St.
