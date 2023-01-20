Lunar Night Cultural Festival at West Shore Park this weekend

BALTIMORE — The Lunar New Year starts this weekend.

If you're looking for a family-friendly event to celebrate, there's a festival kicking off at West Shore Park.

There will be live performances, over 30 folktale artists, and of course good food.

The first day of the festival is Saturday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday 12- 8 p.m. Parking is available at these locations:

Harbor Court Garage, 30 E Lee St.

401 S Charles St.

Sheraton Inner Harbor, 100 W Conway St.

11 E Lee St.

Gallery Garage, 101 S Calvert St.

Click here for tickets.