Luggage still waiting to claimed at BWI, 203 Southwest flights cancelled

BALTIMORE — Finding a flight on Southwest isn't getting any easier.

Some of the luggage is still waiting to be claimed at BWI.

203 of the 205 flights that were cancelled on Wednesday morning were Southwest flights.

Across the country, more than 2800 domestic flights have been cancelled, more than 2500 are Southwest flights.

One alternative right now, buses.

According to our ABC station in Houston, one bus got in to Houston's airport this morning after driving 24 hours form New York City.

Another drove 16 hours to Denver.

Southwest chartered buses to get people where they needed to go. For at least one passenger though, the effort was too little too late.

"I hate Southwest," said Lilly Lopez, who was stranded by Southwest. "I was there from 12, left at 12, I'm still stranded. I need to drive nine more hours. My feet are swollen, I'm upset, I'm stressed, I'm tired, and I hate them."

Southwest may also reimburse customers for things like hotel stays, meals, and alternate transportation.

They say you may submit receipts for consideration by emailing them to their support team.

However, the airline is not required to reimburse you, and may deny your request.