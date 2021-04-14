Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford won't run to succeed Larry Hogan in 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford on Wednesday said he will not run to succeed Governor Larry Hogan, when his second term ends in 2022.

Rutherford said the decision was a long difficult one but is what's best for his family.

"It has been a great honor and joy to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland over the last six years, and partner with Governor Larry Hogan to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for the people of our state," said Rutherford in a statement.

He said there is still much to be done during his remaining time in office.

"There is still much more work to do. I will continue to have an active role in enhancing the state’s response to the opioid crisis, transforming the mental and behavioral health delivery system, modernizing state procurement, and highlighting the rich history and resources available through our state parks."

No Republican candidate has publicly announced a Gubernatorial run yet.

