Loyola University men's basketball donates unused toiletries to help those in need

Loyola Men's basketball
Posted at 5:01 PM, Apr 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Loyola University men's basketball team accepted a challenge to give back within the Baltimore Community.

Throughout this past season, the players and staff collected unused toiletries for people in need.

The challenge was through ScoutingAndScavenging, which challenges people in sports and business to collect hotel toiletry items for those in need.

On Monday, the men's basketball team donated those toiletries to local non-profit Paul's Place.

Paul's Place provides programs, services and support that strengthen individuals and families, fostering hope, personal dignity and growth in Southwest Baltimore, according to Paul's Place's social media site.

For more information on Paul's Place, visit its website here.

