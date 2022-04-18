Loyola University men's basketball donates unused toiletries to help those in need

BALTIMORE — The Loyola University men's basketball team accepted a challenge to give back within the Baltimore Community.

Throughout this past season, the players and staff collected unused toiletries for people in need.

The challenge was through ScoutingAndScavenging, which challenges people in sports and business to collect hotel toiletry items for those in need.

Throughout our travel during the 21-22 season, we collected unused toiletries for those in need via @ScoutScavenge.



Today, we donated those toiletries to @PaulsPlace21230.



PP is a shelter that provides programs, services, & support that strengthen individuals & families. pic.twitter.com/Kk4jz44sR5 — Loyola Men's BKB (@LoyolaMBB) April 18, 2022

On Monday, the men's basketball team donated those toiletries to local non-profit Paul's Place.

Paul's Place provides programs, services and support that strengthen individuals and families, fostering hope, personal dignity and growth in Southwest Baltimore, according to Paul's Place's social media site.

For more information on Paul's Place, visit its website here.