ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Low-income households are being encouraged to tap into a new water assistance program.

This new program is designed to help Marylanders offset the costs of water and wastewater bills. The federally-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program offers eligible households up to $2,000 in assistance.

Funding is limited and applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

You can learn more about the program here.