Lost class ring from 1979 reunited at Mercy High

Lost class ring reunion at Mercy
Posted at 5:26 PM, Nov 22, 2021
LAUREL, Md. — There is nothing that stands the test of time than your high school class ring.

But the gesture a woman from Laurel did for the family of a 1979 Mercy High grad proved to be perfect timing during this Thanksgiving week.

Kim works in real estate and was cleaning out a couples home and decided to take a bunch of stuff to a nearby thrift store.

While there she bought a jacket for her grandson, and why not one for herself.

Well in that jacket was a ring. Today at Mercy she gave the ring back to Elaine Mastrum Williams sisters.

It took a while for Kim to figure out who this belong to.

She read the inside, saw the name, googled, emailed the school and they found Elaine's family.

Elaine passed away a few years ago, her husband a few years later.

But this ring is the message they've been waiting for from above Happy Thanksgiving.

