Looking for a place to view fireworks? Try These!

BALTIMORE — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and as many of us know, fireworks are a huge part of the holiday.

Fire officials encourage people to enjoy fireworks safely by visiting a legal display.

Here is a full list of places where you can enjoy fireworks safely:

Galloway Point:



1400 Chesapeake Ave., Middle River, 21220

8:50 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.

Big Truck Farm Brewery:



19919 Cameron Mill Rd.

9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Elementary School:



3400 Hillendale Heights Road, 21131

9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fullerton Park:



4400 Fullerton Ave.

9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Woodholme Country Club:



300 Woodholme Ave., 21208

9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Oregon Ridge Park:



13555 Beaver Dam Rd.

9:40 p.m. - 10:10 p.m.

Suburban Club:



7600 Park Heights Ave.

10:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Catonsville High School:



421 Bloomsbury Ave, Catonsville, 21228

9:15 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Grange Elementary School:



2000 Church Rd.

9:20 p.m. - 9:50 p.m.

Loch Raven Academy Lower Field:

