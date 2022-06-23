Looking for a place to view fireworks? Try These!

Watch Now
Dundalk fireworks show interrupted by fuse defect
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jun 23, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and as many of us know, fireworks are a huge part of the holiday.

Fire officials encourage people to enjoy fireworks safely by visiting a legal display.

Here is a full list of places where you can enjoy fireworks safely:

Galloway Point:

  • 1400 Chesapeake Ave., Middle River, 21220
  • 8:50 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.

Big Truck Farm Brewery:

  • 19919 Cameron Mill Rd.
  • 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Elementary School:

  • 3400 Hillendale Heights Road, 21131
  • 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fullerton Park:

  • 4400 Fullerton Ave.
  • 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Woodholme Country Club:

  • 300 Woodholme Ave., 21208
  • 9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Oregon Ridge Park:

  • 13555 Beaver Dam Rd.
  • 9:40 p.m. - 10:10 p.m.

Suburban Club:

  • 7600 Park Heights Ave.
  • 10:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Catonsville High School:

  • 421 Bloomsbury Ave, Catonsville, 21228
  • 9:15 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Grange Elementary School:

  • 2000 Church Rd.
  • 9:20 p.m. - 9:50 p.m.

Loch Raven Academy Lower Field:

  • 8101 LaSalle Rd., Towson, 21286
  • 9:20 p.m. - 9:50 p.m.
