Looking for a place to view fireworks? Try These!

BALTIMORE — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and as many of us know, fireworks are a huge part of the holiday.
Fire officials encourage people to enjoy fireworks safely by visiting a legal display.
Here is a full list of places where you can enjoy fireworks safely:
Galloway Point:
- 1400 Chesapeake Ave., Middle River, 21220
- 8:50 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.
Big Truck Farm Brewery:
- 19919 Cameron Mill Rd.
- 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Jacksonville Elementary School:
- 3400 Hillendale Heights Road, 21131
- 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Fullerton Park:
- 4400 Fullerton Ave.
- 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Woodholme Country Club:
- 300 Woodholme Ave., 21208
- 9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Oregon Ridge Park:
- 13555 Beaver Dam Rd.
- 9:40 p.m. - 10:10 p.m.
Suburban Club:
- 7600 Park Heights Ave.
- 10:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Catonsville High School:
- 421 Bloomsbury Ave, Catonsville, 21228
- 9:15 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.
Grange Elementary School:
- 2000 Church Rd.
- 9:20 p.m. - 9:50 p.m.
Loch Raven Academy Lower Field:
- 8101 LaSalle Rd., Towson, 21286
- 9:20 p.m. - 9:50 p.m.