Looking ahead to the new dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

BALTIMORE — In just a few months, the new dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is set to go live and local centers are working to prepare for the possible influx of calls.

The code 988 has been designated as a new number that will route callers to the lifeline.

When calling either number, whether it's 988 or 1-800-273-8255, your call will be routed to a local center, like Baltimore Crisis Response Inc.

With the new number coming out, Quinita Garrett with the Baltimore Crisis Response Inc. says she does expect calls to increase at some point.

"It's an easy number to remember, instead of dialing 1-800-273, you just dial 988 almost like dial 911. So I do think once people catch on to that, we will see an increase in calls," she said.

They've been preparing internally for the increase, coordinating with part-time staff to be available in case there is a rise.

"Of course we won't know what we're going to get until it actually happens," she said. "But we've been talking with staff every day just trying to prepare them for the possible increase in calls and the different types of calls that they may receive."

It's important to note that you can use this line when you need ANY type of support, whether it's behavioral health support, whether it's advice, whether you just need to know if you're making the right decisions when talking with a family member who's going through a behavioral health crisis or if you need a resource.

"People call quite often for resources, outpatient resources, substance use resources," said Garrett. "I just say, there's no wrong question....pick up and call and just give it a try if you feel like you need to at any time for support, or if you're feeling unstable in any type of way."

The calls are confidential and non judgemental, so you're going to speak to a person who has heard it all.

"They're not going to judge you, you can disclose anything and our goal is to not send the police. We want to use the least restrictive but least invasive method and that's really to try and help you on the hot-line or send mobile crisis," she explained. "So you can call us and you can tell us that you're feeling suicidal, you can be homicidal, you can have those feelings, and our goal is to work with you and come up with a collaborative plan that tries not to send police, because that's really what we don't want to do that."

988 will be available to everyone across the U.S. starting on July 16, 2022. If you or someone you know is in crisis now, please call 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also locate a crisis center near you by clicking here.