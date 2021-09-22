Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Look out for new speed cameras in Baltimore County school zones

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
Vote on speed camera revenue in Baltimore
Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 12:03:00-04

TOWSON, Md. — On September 27, new speed cameras will be activated in both directions inside the three Baltimore County school zones listed below.

McDonogh School, 8600 block of McDonogh Road

Harbour School, 11200 block of Dolfield Boulvard

Randallstown Elementary School, 8900 block Greens Lane

For the first 30 days, violators will receive warnings rather than citations. A violation occurs when a driver goes 12 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

The cameras will operate Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including during summer when school is out.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019