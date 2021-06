BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The MDOT Maryland Transit Administration Police is attempting to identify the individual pictured and they need your help.

This individual is a person of interest in an unarmed robbery that happened on May 14 at the Patapsco Light RailLink Station, at 751 W. Patapsco Avenue in Baltimore County.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect and/or their known associates is asked to contact MDOT MTA Police Communications at 410-454-7720.