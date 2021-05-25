Watch
LOOK FAMILIAR? Help Baltimore Police detectives identify this murder suspect

Baltimore Police Department
Images of suspect and vehicle
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 25, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police detectives need your help identifying the suspect that shot and killed a 30-year-old man last Monday.

On May 17, at a little before 2:30 p.m., 30-year-old Ronald White was fatally shot in the 200 block of Harmison Street.

Homicide detectives acquired images of the suspect and the vehicle that he was seen exiting just before the shooting.

In the lower left photo, the suspect is shown carrying a firearm.

Anyone who knows his identity and or his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

