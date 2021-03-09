Look Alive launches safety campaign

TOWSON, Md. — 60 pedestrians were killed in the Baltimore area in 2019. Pedestrian and bicyclist deaths in the Baltimore area accounted for nearly half of those types of deaths in Maryland.

Look Alive is working to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe. The organization launched its spring safety campaign this week.

With spring right around the corner and more people heading outside, Look Alive is reminding everyone to watch out for each other on the road.

"It’s definitely a team effort when you’re talking about pedestrians or bicyclists out on the roadway,” said Baltimore County Police Officer Jennifer Peach. “We share the responsibility for safety. Bicyclists and pedestrians also have to follow the traffic laws regarding crosswalks or regarding bicycling on the roadway. They are just as responsible for their own safety as drivers who are also using those roadways are for looking out for them."

Look Alive has also teamed up with local police departments. Police were out ticketing drivers who were speeding or failed to stop for anyone walking or riding a bike on Tuesday.

Fines range from $40 to $500.