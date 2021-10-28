Longer arm of the law in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. — Calling public safety his number one priority, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has invested heavily in law enforcement and he’s proud of it.

“You know there’s a big debate about defunding, refunding,” said Glassman. “In Harford County, I like to simplify it and say, ‘We continue to fund.’”

And that funding will reach new heights with plans for a third police precinct in Aberdeen that will serve some of the county’s fastest growing areas.

“This precinct will handle all law enforcement calls for service from Abingdon and the Riverside areas, the Bel Air, Churchville and Level areas and Aberdeen and Havre de Grace outside of the municipal areas,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

The county will renovate its community center on Technology Drive in Aberdeen to house a full staff of 49 additional deputies and supervisors at the new precinct, as well as shifting its training academy there from space at Harford Community College.

“This new precinct and additional staffing will reduce the burden on individual deputies and improve officer safety with increased manpower,” said Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union President Sgt. Aaron Penman. “As well as provide a more well-rounded training facility to prepare Harford County deputies for the dangers they will face in the future.”

Renovations and hiring the additional staffing are expected to be completed in two years.