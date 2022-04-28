Long Reach High School student on the run after allegedly assaulting fellow student

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Long Reach High School student is on the run, after police say they assaulted a fellow student Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating an assault that occurred between two students outside Long Reach HS this morning. One student was injured & taken to the hospital; the other fled the scene. Police are searching for the suspect. The school remains on lockdown as a precaution. Will update. — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) April 28, 2022

As a precaution, Howard County Police have placed the school as a search for the suspect continues.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.