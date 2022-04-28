Watch
Long Reach High School student on the run after allegedly assaulting fellow student

<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 12:09:32-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Long Reach High School student is on the run, after police say they assaulted a fellow student Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

As a precaution, Howard County Police have placed the school as a search for the suspect continues.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

