Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Locust Point gearing up for big festival on Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
Locust Point gearing up for big festival on Saturday
Posted at 11:18 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 23:18:40-04

BALTIMORE — Locust Point is gearing up for their big festival tomorrow and you should come join in on the fun.

Latrobe Park will be transformed overnight with seven local food vendors, beer and orange crush stations, craft vendors and a stage for live musicians.

The festival started in the 70s.

Members of the neighborhood wanted to brighten the community and bring people together.

Kaitlin Regan, the organizer said with COVID and everything everyone has been through, it’s a great way for people to get out and enjoy their neighbors company.

“We haven’t come together as a community for two years," Regan said. "We are just so excited be together and just be out and about and celebrate what kind of held people together through COVID which was communities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The proceeds will go towards local organizations and area businesses.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019