Locust Point gearing up for big festival on Saturday

BALTIMORE — Locust Point is gearing up for their big festival tomorrow and you should come join in on the fun.

Latrobe Park will be transformed overnight with seven local food vendors, beer and orange crush stations, craft vendors and a stage for live musicians.

The festival started in the 70s.

Members of the neighborhood wanted to brighten the community and bring people together.

Kaitlin Regan, the organizer said with COVID and everything everyone has been through, it’s a great way for people to get out and enjoy their neighbors company.

“We haven’t come together as a community for two years," Regan said. "We are just so excited be together and just be out and about and celebrate what kind of held people together through COVID which was communities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The proceeds will go towards local organizations and area businesses.