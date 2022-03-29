Locked in: Ravens sign head coach John Harbaugh to contract extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Harbaugh is under team control through the 2025 season.

Harbaugh is entering his final year of this four-year contract, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. This will be his 15th season as Ravens head coach, the third-longest active tenure in the NFL.

We have signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/IjHt1xRt3Y — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 29, 2022

He has coached the Ravens to nine playoff appearances and has a career record of 148-96.

"No interest in having him go lame duck on me here. It's not fair to him," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "I think John's grown and grown and grown. It's kind of interesting. I don't feel like I'm just signing up the same guy. I think that's really a compliment to him. I really feel like there's a rebirth in John as the years go on. Things that mattered to him don't matter as much anymore. I'm just thrilled as an owner to have a guy that's going to be going into his 15th year. So, I'm pretty pleased with it."

Last season, the Ravens finished with a 8-9 record and was last in the AFC North, but were diminished with injuries all across their roster.

