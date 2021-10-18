Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bus service & dismissal resumes after lockdown at Old Mill High School

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>An Anne Arundel County police car. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Suspects wanted in Anne Arundel armed robbery
Posted at 3:04 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 15:51:13-04

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Bus service and school dismissals have resumed for Anne Arundel County's Old Mill cluster.

Police were called to search Old Mill High School, after a student said they may have seen someone with a weapon earlier in the day.

As a precaution, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown creating late dismissal.

Police eventually found the student in question, and it turns out they were not armed.

The school system says the incident is expected to cause some bus service delays for the entire Old Mill cluster.

After school activities including games and practices have been canceled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019