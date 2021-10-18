Bus service & dismissal resumes after lockdown at Old Mill High School

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Bus service and school dismissals have resumed for Anne Arundel County's Old Mill cluster.

Police were called to search Old Mill High School, after a student said they may have seen someone with a weapon earlier in the day.

As a precaution, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown creating late dismissal.

Police eventually found the student in question, and it turns out they were not armed.

The school system says the incident is expected to cause some bus service delays for the entire Old Mill cluster.

After school activities including games and practices have been canceled.

