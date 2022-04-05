Local woman moves forward in American Idol competition

BALTIMORE — 23-year-old Katyrah Love is moving on to the top 24 on American Idol.

Love is from Baltimore and works as a homeless youth support facilitator.

The singer belted out her rendition of Chaka Khan and Rufus 'Sweet Thing' in Monday night's competition. Love said her voice was "iffy" before her performance, but that didn't stop her from giving her all.

The judges complimented Love on her personality and her voice, but claimed her last few performances were not "flawless". Despite the judges few critiques, Love moves on to the next round.

The 23-year-old shared her excitement on Instagram and said she's happy to represent Baltimore.

You can watch Katyrah Love's latest performance right here. American Idol airs right her on WMAR on Sunday and Monday nights at 8.