Local Weis Markets stores collecting donations for The Student Support Network

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Local Weis Markets stores are collecting donations to help students in Baltimore County.

The grocery chain is holding a food drive to support the Student Support Network.

The network helps Baltimore County Public School students living in poverty with things they need to succeed in school. This includes food, school supplies, personal care items, clothes, shoes, and other items identified by school staff.

Marion Preperatory Academy was out collecting items Friday.

"Times are tough, and we realize that, but we’re asking everybody to come out, visit us, say hi come learn about the school, but more importantly drop off a canned good," said Marion Preperatory Academy Executive Director Drena Fertetta. "Even if it’s just one, every little bit matters, and the more onesies and twosies we get the more that we can deliver to the student support network."

Right now The Student Support Network is helping students in 14 schools in the county. There's a waiting list of schools hoping to join.

Everything collected goes into rooms of support in partner schools, where staff take students to get what they need. The network also assists the families of students attending partner schools.