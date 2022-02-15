Local teen twins heading to Jeopardy!

TOWSON, Md. — If you've been watching Jeopardy's National College Championship, you may want to do a double take tomorrow night.

We've got a local student on the show! She's a Towson High graduate making her Jeopardy debut.

"They were slightly easier than normal Jeopardy, but they were still difficult," said Kristin Donegan. "It was interesting because sometimes watching other games sometimes there would be a question where I thought wow, that was easy and people didn't know it and then there were questions where someone got it and I was like how the hell did they know that."

Donegan was selected from a pool of more than 30,000 applicants from colleges all across the country and get this, she's a twin!Her sister Ciara, who is currently at College Park will appear on the regular Jeopardy in March.

"It was amazing. I want to say it was the best day of my life honestly getting to go out there. Everyone was amazing, that's not surprising but it was really nice how we were all rooting for each other even though we were competing against each other," said Ciara.

Neither Donegan could tell us how they fared on the show, but you can tune in tomorrow at 8 to check out Kristin in the college round.