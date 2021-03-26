Local seniors surprised with a full ride to McDaniel College

BALTIMORE — A group of local seniors were surprised with a full ride to McDaniel College on Friday!

Representatives from the college stopped by each of the student's homes, To make the surprise announcement.

Morgan Wilder is one of the recipients. She's a senior at Poly, is part of the school's ingenuity project and is also the captain of the cheerleading team, treasurer of her class, part of the lacrosse team and serves as a member of ingenuity’s squad that focuses on life challenges and mental health.

Her mother says she's not shocked because she knew she could do it.

"I'm so glad that she's not a product of where she grew from. Me being a single mother, I want her to be so much greater than me and I know she can and I know my other two girls as well."

Wilder hopes to go to medical school and begin a residency in 10 years. Other recipients of the scholarship were Adero Wilkes, Brenda Arevalo, Amya jones and Lauren Dixon.

Each scholarship is worth more than $160,000