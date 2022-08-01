Local police districts holding National Night Out events on August 2

Police districts across the state are planning community events to mark National Night Out on Tuesday August 2.

This day started back in 1984 as a way for police to build better relationships with the communities they serve, according to the National Night Out website.

Here are links and details about events happening in our area.

Anne Arundel County Police:

Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Dept.

161 Ritchie Highway Severna Park

6-8 p.m.

More info here

Baltimore City Police:

Various events, click here for more information

Baltimore County Police:

Various events, click here for times/locations

Carroll County:

Various events, click here for times/locations

Cecil County:

Various events, click here for calendar of events

Harford County Sheriff's Office:

Harford County Equestrian Center

608 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air

5-8 p.m.

Howard County Police:

Various events, click here for times/locations

Maryland State Police:

Various events, click here for times/locations