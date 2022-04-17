Local Pizzeria feeds the homeless on Easter Sunday

FEDERAL HILL — Easter comes with various traditions, some go to church, some paint Easter eggs, but for Tiny Brick Oven Pizzeria, the restaurant has a special tradition that involves feeding the homeless every Easter.

Restaurant owners from Tiny Brick Oven Pizzeria, along with other community members, gathered together in Fed Hill to cook and deliver over 50 meals to the homeless community.

Volunteers say everyone has a story and it doesn't matter how someone became homeless but everyone deserves a hot meal, especially on Easter.

"Find little ways to help each other out. Just wherever you're at. There's almost certainly someone who needs a little bit of help in the city doing something. If we all looked after each other. It would certainly make everyone's day a little better."

Tiny Brick Oven Pizzeria plans on doing another big initiative on thanksgiving and if you want to get involved head to our website WMAR2news.com